Šok u Britaniji: Preminula 53-godišnja glumica – proslavila se u filmu „Noting Hil“

Britanska glumica Ema Čejmbres i zvezda filma „Noting Hil“, preminula je u 53. godini, preneli su danas svetski mediji.

British actress Emma Chambers, known for playing Alice Tinker in the BBC's The Vicar of Dibley, has died aged 53, her agency confirms https://t.co/RuSIVVG6Nx pic.twitter.com/7oLxRferSf

— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 24, 2018