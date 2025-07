Čeka nas potpuno nova era: Astrolog tvrdi da je 2025. najvažnija godina celog veka!

I’ve been preparing for 2025 for years. ⬇️ read for more If you’re new around here (hey!!🤸) I don’t have the energetic capacity to repeat myself everyday for all the new people joining in — so please go check out my YouTube channel “Uranus return” or scroll through my older reels if you fancy. I create so much free content everyday. The DMs are not a place for me to give you 1:1 guidance 💖 But continuing on… Neptune in Aries. Uranus in Gemini. Pluto in Aquarius. Saturn in Aries (summer). Here we go!! It all shifts next year in 2025. Change? I’m here for it! 💃 What about you? Are you going to live your life in fear or are you going to use astrology to remain empowered? To give you practical guidance? To use it as a tool to prepare your plans and get a leg UP! This is your weekly reminder to constantly remain adaptable. The happiest, most successful people in life are incredibly adaptable, flexible and allow themselves to shift with new energies and eras. New energies bring new OPPORTUNITIES. Stay fixed, stay behind. And I’ve had to learn this the HARD way. As a triple fixed: Taurus Sun, Leo moon, Scorpio rising. Take it from me: you want to grow and evolve, you need to quit stubbornly holding on. Something isn’t working? Do something completely different! Do not allow yourself to be stuck, complacent or too comfortable. That is not what life is about ⛵️ Tell me about you: do you like change and transformation? Do you like shifting into new eras, energies and cycles too? #astrology #astrologersofig #astrologersofinstagram

