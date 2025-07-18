Dodajte jedan tajni sastojak uvek kad pečete krompir, svaki put ispadne savršeno hrskav i ukusan (video)

Nema ništa gore od krompira pečenih u rerni koji bi trebao da ispadnu pečeni, zlatno-smeđi i hrskavi, a na kraju budu sve samo ne to – žućkasti i gnjecavi. Ako i vama svaki put ispadnu tako, verovatno im ne dodajete jedan sastojak uz koji će uvek ispasti hrskavi.
Naime, na TikTokuse pojavio video koji garantuje hrskave krompire iz rerne svaki put, a osim ulja i začina, svojim krompirima morate dodati i – palentu.
„Tajni” sastojak koji svako ima kod kuće
Za početak oljuštite kilogram krompira, a oljušteni krompir isecite na četvrtine. Krompir kuvajte deset minuta, a dok se kuva, sipajte 160 ml ulja u tepsiju ili drugu posudu koju možete da stavite u rernu. Uverite se da je posuda dovoljno velika da stane krompir u jednom sloju, a zatim posudu stavite u rernu na 250 stepeni na 10 minuta.
Krompir ocedite i dodajte začine po želji i jednu kašiku palente i dobro promešajte ili protresite. Zatim posudu izvadite iz rerne, u nju stavite krompir i pecite sat vremena na 220 stepeni, okrećući krompir na svakih 20 minuta. Krompir će vam na kraju biti hrskav kao što je prikazano na snimku, a možete ga poslužiti uz meso po vašem izboru.
@thefoodinbox
