Dodajte ovaj sastojak kada pečete krompir i biće savršeno zlatan i hrskav svaki put

The CRISPIEST roast potatoes you’ll ever make 😍 no expensive duck fat needed! Crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside – these potatoes are LEGIT 🙌🏼 You’ll need: 1kg potatoes 2/3 cup sunflower oil 1 tbsp polenta 1/2 tbsp secret seasoning (you can use all purpose seasoning) Salt and pepper to taste 🥔 Peel and chop potatoes into large pieces. Boil potatoes for 10 mins. 🥔 Pour oil into an oven proof pan/dish/tray (make sure it’s big enough so the potatoes will be in a single layer and aren’t overcrowded) and heat in the oven for 10 mins at 250 degrees fan forced. 🥔 Drain the water from the potatoes and add in the polenta and seasonings. Shake with the lid on to roughen up the edges. 🥔 Remove the pan from the oven and arrange the potatoes inside (be careful of the hot oil splashing out). Turn the oven to down 220 degrees fan forced and bake for 1 hour or until they are golden brown, turning every 20 mins or so! This is a modified version of @recipetineats recipe 🥰 #crispybakedpotatoes #potatorecipe #bakedpotatoes #easyrecipes #crispyroastpotatoes

