Dodajte samo 1 sastojak pilećem belom mesu kad ga marinirate, posle pečenja dobićete najmekša i najsočnija pileća prsa ikada

Piletinu volimo da jedemo na sve načine – pečeno u rerni, sa dodatkom povrća ili u nekom sosu, a posebno volimo pileća prsa koja se mogu pripremiti na mnogo različitih načina. Međutim, ponekad ispadnu suva i jednostavno nedovoljno sočna. Ako se ne spremi kako treba, rezultat je suvo meso koje je teško za žvakanje. Pohovanje je uvek dobro rešenje, ali nije zdravo jesti toliko masno često.
Ali, ako pravilno marinirate belo meso moći ćete da ga jedete stalno i biće zaista sočno i mekano, a korica zlatna.
Tiktoker koji stoji iza profila Keto Recipes podelio je trik za ono što kaže da su „najsočnija pileća prsa ikada“, a postiže tako što ih začini i pusti da se piletina marinira neko vreme. Koristio je kombinaciju raznih začina, jogurta i limunovog soka, a zatim dodao „tajni” sastojak koji piletinu čini tako mekom i sočnom.
„Najsočnija piletina ikada“
Tajni sastojak je malo sode bikarbone koja meso omekšava, a nakon što se meso marinira u ovoj smesi potrebno je da se peče tri i po minuta sa poklopcem, a zatim sedam minuta sa druge strane, bez poklopca.
SUPER JUICY CHICKEN . These are the secrets to the juiciest chicken breasts you’ve ever had: BAKING SODA, COOKING WITH LID ON, AND LETTING IT REST – these are practically dripping with juice and they’re so good Ingredients 3 chicken breasts 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon oregano 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon smoked paprika 2 tablespoons plain yogurt Juice of 1/2 lemon Salt & pepper to taste . Here is how I made it: 1. Add 3 chicken brsts to a bowl and season with a generous pinch of salt and black pepper, 1 teaspoon of oregano, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika, and 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda to soften up the fibers. Add 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt, the juice of half a lemon, and mix very well. . 2. Let chicken marinate for 30 minutes (outside of the fridge). By not using cold chicken, it help cook the chicken evenly. . 3. Bring a pan to medium heat. Once hot, place the marinated chicken in the pan. Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 3 minutes. This method will trap the moisture, making the chicken juicier. . 4. After 3.5 minutes, flip the chicken. Cover again, reduce heat to MEDIUM-LOW, and let them cook for another 7-8 minutes. If you used cold chicken, or if your pan wasn’t hot enough, or if your chicken was too thick, this may require more time (and not be juicy, so follow the directions and ultimately, the chicken is done when its internal temperature reaches 165°F). . 5. Once cooked, remove the chicken from the pan and place on a cutting board or a plate. Let rest for 5 minutes. Resting allows the juices to redistribute throughout the chicken, making it more tender and juicy. 6. After resting, slice the chicken breasts against the grain and serve. They should be exceptionally juicy and flavorful! . You can serve this however way you wish – with your favorite veggies, salad, or with rice, quinoa, or if you’re lowcarb/keto my @Kaizen Food Company lowcarb rice. . I usually do chicken thighs, but this is an amazing way to make regular chicken super moist! . ENJOY . . . #lowcarb #lowcarbrecipes #keto #ketorecipes #healthyrecipes #goodmoodfood #healthyfoodshare #chickenrecipes #cookinghacks
Ako želite da isprobate njegovu metodu, evo šta je koristio:
- 3 komada pilećih prsa
- pola kašičice sode bikarbone
- 1 kašičica origana
- 1 kašičica belog luka u prahu
- 1 kašičica paprike
- 2 kašike jogurta
- sok od pola limuna
- so i biber po želji
Pomešajte sve sastojke i marinirajte piletinu u njima, a ovaj tiktoker tvrdi da će vaša ovako pripremljena piletina svaki put ispasti savršeno. Nakon kuvanja ostavite da odstoji pet minuta pre serviranja, a zatim ga poslužite uz prilog po želji.
