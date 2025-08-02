Dodajte samo 1 sastojak pilećem belom mesu kad ga marinirate, posle pečenja dobićete najmekša i najsočnija pileća prsa ikada

SUPER JUICY CHICKEN . These are the secrets to the juiciest chicken breasts you’ve ever had: BAKING SODA, COOKING WITH LID ON, AND LETTING IT REST – these are practically dripping with juice and they’re so good Ingredients 3 chicken breasts 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon oregano 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon smoked paprika 2 tablespoons plain yogurt Juice of 1/2 lemon Salt & pepper to taste . Here is how I made it: 1. Add 3 chicken brsts to a bowl and season with a generous pinch of salt and black pepper, 1 teaspoon of oregano, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika, and 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda to soften up the fibers. Add 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt, the juice of half a lemon, and mix very well. . 2. Let chicken marinate for 30 minutes (outside of the fridge). By not using cold chicken, it help cook the chicken evenly. . 3. Bring a pan to medium heat. Once hot, place the marinated chicken in the pan. Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 3 minutes. This method will trap the moisture, making the chicken juicier. . 4. After 3.5 minutes, flip the chicken. Cover again, reduce heat to MEDIUM-LOW, and let them cook for another 7-8 minutes. If you used cold chicken, or if your pan wasn’t hot enough, or if your chicken was too thick, this may require more time (and not be juicy, so follow the directions and ultimately, the chicken is done when its internal temperature reaches 165°F). . 5. Once cooked, remove the chicken from the pan and place on a cutting board or a plate. Let rest for 5 minutes. Resting allows the juices to redistribute throughout the chicken, making it more tender and juicy. 6. After resting, slice the chicken breasts against the grain and serve. They should be exceptionally juicy and flavorful! . You can serve this however way you wish – with your favorite veggies, salad, or with rice, quinoa, or if you’re lowcarb/keto my @Kaizen Food Company lowcarb rice. . I usually do chicken thighs, but this is an amazing way to make regular chicken super moist! . ENJOY . . . #lowcarb #lowcarbrecipes #keto #ketorecipes #healthyrecipes #goodmoodfood #healthyfoodshare #chickenrecipes #cookinghacks

♬ original sound – Shredhappens