Jednostavan trik za pripremu savršenog jajeta na oko bez kapi ulja (video)

Fried egg hack! 🍳 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ How would you rate this hack? ⬇️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Tag someone who makes terrible fried eggs ⏬ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #fyp #foryoupage #hack #egghack #lifehack

♬ Spinnin – Connor Price & Bens