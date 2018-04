Otkriven Novakov novi trener (foto, video)

Srpski teniser Novak Đoković ponovo sarađuje sa Marjanom Vajdom!

Novak Djokovic and Marian Vajda are back together. The best Serbian tennis player and the Slovak coach are training ahead of the start of clay tournaments. Whether the partnership will be a long term or just temporary, it remains to be seen.

(NOVOSTI)

— Novak India Fans (@NovakIndiaFans) April 8, 2018