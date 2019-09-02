Sramno: Publika u Njujorku izviždala Novaka zbog predaje meča (video)

Najbolji teniser sveta nije mogao da izdrži bol u ramenu i pri rezultatu 2-1 u trećem setu pružio je ruku Stenu Vavrinci.

Publika je bila razočarana jer nije videla meč do kraja, međutim Đoković je konstantno osećao nelagodnost i morao je da preda meč.

After retiring against Stan Wawrinka Novak Djokovic is booed by tennis fans in New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Harsh. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/kakrRWm2Q7 — Omar Moore (@thepopcornreel) September 2, 2019

Iako je tri puta podigao trofej u Njujorku, publika nikada nije bila previše naklonjena srpskom teniseru, ali i pored toga većina je ovakav potez navijača oštro osudila.

Novak je samo ironični podigao palac gore, a posle meča je rekao:

– Šta mogu da kažem na to? Nisam se našao uvređenim, zaista me ne zanimaju takve stvari. Poštujem druge i nadam se da drugi mogu da poštuju moju odluku i mene. Žao mi je publike, želeli su da gledaju ceo meč, ali tako je kako je. Nisam ni prvi ni poslednji teniser koji je morao da preda zbog povrede – zaključio je Đoković.

Korisnici Tvitera odmah su osudili ovakvo sramno ponašanje navijača, komentarišući, između ostalog, da nijedan teniser ne sme da bude izviždan zbog bola koji oseća.

Novak Djokovic booed as he leaves the court and gives the crowd a sarcastic thumbs up on his way out. — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) September 2, 2019

It’s pretty pathetic to boo a player for retiring when he’s clearly injured, struggling, and probably not wanting to make it worse. — Michelle R. Martinelli (@MMartinelli4) September 2, 2019

Novak djokovic played beautifuly and did his best, he faced a hater while practicing and now being booed off court? Disrespectful spectators. #USOpen You did good @DjokerNole , youll always be number one in my heart man. — Michael Bullion (@drakelcrow8) September 2, 2019

I thought that #Wimbledon crowd is the worst, boy was i wrong. Imagine having to retire due to pain at the Grand Slam and after everything you brought to tennis and still will, you are being booed. I know how you feel. But please, don't. They don't deserve it. @DjokerNole 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/BOrhbnHqTa — #AlwaysProudOfNovak (@Slavica_NoleFam) September 2, 2019

Novak Djokovic didn’t deserve to be booed… he was injured like wtf get off his back — Gema Santoyo (@SantoyoGema) September 2, 2019

The New York crowd booing Daniil Medvedev is one thing. But booing a three time @usopen champion in Novak Djokovic, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, is NOT COOL. But hey, this is the same crowd that booed Naomi Osaka. #USOpen #USOpen2019 🎾 — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) September 2, 2019