Sramno: Publika u Njujorku izviždala Novaka zbog predaje meča (video)

A. J.

Najbolji teniser sveta nije mogao da izdrži bol u ramenu i pri rezultatu 2-1 u trećem setu pružio je ruku Stenu Vavrinci.

Publika je bila razočarana jer nije videla meč do kraja, međutim Đoković je konstantno osećao nelagodnost i morao je da preda meč.

Iako je tri puta podigao trofej u Njujorku, publika nikada nije bila previše naklonjena srpskom teniseru, ali i pored toga većina je ovakav potez navijača oštro osudila.

Novak je samo ironični podigao palac gore, a posle meča je rekao:

– Šta mogu da kažem na to? Nisam se našao uvređenim, zaista me ne zanimaju takve stvari. Poštujem druge i nadam se da drugi mogu da poštuju moju odluku i mene. Žao mi je publike, želeli su da gledaju ceo meč, ali tako je kako je. Nisam ni prvi ni poslednji teniser koji je morao da preda zbog povrede – zaključio je Đoković.

Korisnici Tvitera odmah su osudili ovakvo sramno ponašanje navijača, komentarišući, između ostalog, da nijedan teniser ne sme da bude izviždan zbog bola koji oseća.

