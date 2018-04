Stravičan zločin: Majka drogirala svoje šestoro dece, pa ih odvela u smrt (video)

😡 #JenniferHart, the woman who drove off a seaside cliff in Northern #California last month, killing her wife and children, was drunk at the time of the crash, authorities say. The crash, which police say they believe to be "an intentional act," killed Hart's wife, Sarah, and three of their six adopted children. The other three children, including #DevonteHart, who gained fame for a photo in which he hugged a white police officer at a protest in 2014, are still missing, though police believe they were also in the vehicle when it crashed and may have been washed out to sea. (Via @buzzfeednews 📸: Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office)

