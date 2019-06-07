Tuga: Tragično nastradao trogodišnji sin poznatog pevača (foto)
Trogodišnji River Keli, sin popularnog kantri pevača Grandžer Smita tragično je nastradao u dvorištu porodične kuće. Tužnu vest da je dečak preminuo davljenjem u bazenu objavio je neutešni otac na svom Instagram profilu.
View this post on Instagram
I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this. . . In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.
„Uprkos naporima lekara, nije mu bilo spasa. Amber i ja smo odlučili da doniramo njegove organe kako bi ostala deca dobila drugu priliku za život. Naša porodica je uništena i slomljenog srca, ali nalazimo mir u veri da je sada s Bogom. Riv je bio poseban. Svi koji su ga poznavali znali su to. Radost koju je uneo u naše živote je neopisiva i uvek će biti u našim srcima. Volite svoje bližnje“, napisao je Grandžer u emotivnoj objavi.
Neutešna porodica zamolila je sve koji su želeli da pošalju cveće i poklone, da novac radije doniraju bolnici Dell Children’s Medical Center.
View this post on Instagram
This sums it up. Me chillin. And then her with 3 monkeys climbing all over her. She does it day in and day out with that love for them that only a mother can understand, but she also does it out of a love for me because she knows that so many times my work takes me away from home. How can I ever repay her for that?! I have a lifetime to try. She’s the half that makes me whole. Happy Mother’s Day @amberemilysmith!
Smit i njegova supruga roditelji su i petogodišnjeg dečaka Linkolna Monarha i sedmogodišnje devojčice London.
Na isti način život je prošlog juna sa nepune dve godine izgubila Emelin Grir, ćerka skijaša Bodija Milera.