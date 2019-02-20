Thaci:Time for historic agreement between Serbia and Kosovo

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci stated on Feb. 20 that, if an agreement is not reached between Kosovo and Serbia this year, there could be a risky phase in relations, which could destabilize the entire region.

„Relations between Kosovo and Serbia deteriorated in the past 12 months. I have no doubt that, if we do not reach a legally binding agreement this year between Kosovo and Serbia, we will enter a risky zone in relations which could destabilize the entire region,“ Thaci said at a conference, as conveyed by the Voice of America.

Thaci said the experience from the past year had „only strengthened“ his „conviction that the time has come for a historic agreement between the two states to be reached.“

Thaci said that both Kosovo and Serbia needed an end to the centuries-long animosity and that it was now confirmed that the U.S. would help in that.

Also presented at the conference where Thaci spoke were the results of an opinion poll about the final phase of the dialogue, according to which the correction of the border between Kosovo and Serbia, in exchange for the global recognition of Kosovo and its membership in the U.N., would be supported by 30 percent of the citizens of Kosovo.

(Beta)