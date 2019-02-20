U trendu

Thaci:Time for historic agreement between Serbia and Kosovo

Beta
Thaci:Time for historic agreement between Serbia and Kosovo
Foto: Beta

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci stated on Feb. 20 that, if an agreement is not reached between Kosovo and Serbia this year, there could be a risky phase in relations, which could destabilize the entire region.

„Relations between Kosovo and Serbia deteriorated in the past 12 months. I have no doubt that, if we do not reach a legally binding agreement this year between Kosovo and Serbia, we will enter a risky zone in relations which could destabilize the entire region,“ Thaci said at a conference, as conveyed by the Voice of America.

Thaci said the experience from the past year had „only strengthened“ his „conviction that the time has come for a historic agreement between the two states to be reached.“

Thaci said that both Kosovo and Serbia needed an end to the centuries-long animosity and that it was now confirmed that the U.S. would help in that.

Also presented at the conference where Thaci spoke were the results of an opinion poll about the final phase of the dialogue, according to which the correction of the border between Kosovo and Serbia, in exchange for the global recognition of Kosovo and its membership in the U.N., would be supported by 30 percent of the citizens of Kosovo.

(Beta)

Napišite komentar

Najnovije iz rubrike

Politika: Sednica GO i Predsedništva SNS još nije zakazana

Ministar Vulin: Srbija je uvek bila na pravoj strani istorije

Tači: Bez sporazuma ulazimo u rizičnu fazu odnosa

MSP: Srbija najodlučnije osuđuje teroristički napad u Indiji

Tužba protiv rešenja Poverenika za informacije od javnog značaja

AMS: Vreme povoljno za vožnju,čeka se na teretnim terminalima

Hoti: Rugova se nije zalagao za podelu Kosova

Si pisao Vučiću: Spreman sam da vodimo strateško partnerstvo Srbije i Kine

Zečević: Izbori za čvršću poziciju u rešavanju pitanja KiM

Britanski novinar svedoči na suđenju Tasiću za zločin na KIM

Ne propustite

EU i SAD reagovale zbog Albanije

Tramp preko kancelara Austrije želi da komunicira sa EU

Snežne oluje u SAD, zatvorene škole, otkazani letovi. . .

Nove poruke mržnje u Splitu

Kurc od Trampa trazio veće angažovanje SAD oko pitanja KIM