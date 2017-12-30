Amerika okovana ledom: ajkule umiru, voda se ledi u padu (foto, video)

najveća internet zajednica u Srbiji već 18 godina


Širom SAD, osim jugozapadnih država, ova novogodišnja noć biće hladnija nego obično, javlja Si-En-En i navodi primere zbog kojih će mnogi Amerikanci umesto uživanja u proslavi na otvorenom morati da potraže sklonište od arktičke hladnoće.

Navodi se da u saveznoj državi Masačusets pronalaze mrtve ajkule na obali zaliva Kejp kod, a organizacija koja se bavi očuvanjem populacije atlantske bele ajkule saopštila je da su dve uginule ajkule repke nađene u sredu nakon što su se „verovatno tu zalutale zbog šoka izazvanog hladnoćom“.

