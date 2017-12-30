Amerika okovana ledom: ajkule umiru, voda se ledi u padu (foto, video)
Širom SAD, osim jugozapadnih država, ova novogodišnja noć biće hladnija nego obično, javlja Si-En-En i navodi primere zbog kojih će mnogi Amerikanci umesto uživanja u proslavi na otvorenom morati da potraže sklonište od arktičke hladnoće.
Got your catastrophic global warming sham, scam, and hoax alert right here: It's so cold that frozen sharks are washing up on beaches, and Niagara Falls has frozen solid. Yes, Niagara Falls. https://t.co/qSaFl4HnlU
— Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) December 30, 2017
Navodi se da u saveznoj državi Masačusets pronalaze mrtve ajkule na obali zaliva Kejp kod, a organizacija koja se bavi očuvanjem populacije atlantske bele ajkule saopštila je da su dve uginule ajkule repke nađene u sredu nakon što su se „verovatno tu zalutale zbog šoka izazvanog hladnoćom“.
Remember: if you’re cold, they’re cold. Bring them inside. pic.twitter.com/lHPLvEHj0b
— Dr. David Shiffman (@WhySharksMatter) December 29, 2017
America is so cold that sharks are actually freezing to death… https://t.co/vDBDu0btNh pic.twitter.com/aMwhdYLluy
— LADbible (@ladbible) December 30, 2017
It's so cold in the US even sharks are washing up on beaches frozen to death https://t.co/azqmLQpYob pic.twitter.com/1iwQLJTinS
— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 30, 2017
It is so cold in the United States right now that sharks are dying and turtles are cold-stunnedhttps://t.co/hvRPKJSiiR pic.twitter.com/oiAuiYyiBu
— ABC News (@abcnews) December 30, 2017
(Tanjug)
bem ti zimu ,ona prija samo eskimu