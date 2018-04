Amerika uslovljava ruskog „kralja aluminijuma“ – odgovor će je iznenaditi

The United States on Monday gave American customers of Russia's biggest aluminum producer more time to comply with sanctions, and said it would consider lifting them if United Company Rusal Plc's major shareholder, Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, ceded control of the company. #unitedstatesofamerica #rusal #olegderipaska #russianfederation #todaynews #newsoftheday #breakthenews

