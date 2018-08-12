U trendu

Dramatično: Amerika u plamenu – bukti više od 100 požara (foto, video)

V. B.

U SAD je izbilo šest novih požara, čime je broj aktivnih šumskih požara u toj državi porastao na više od 100, saopštile su američke vlasti.

Vlasti očekuju da će još požara izbiti od udara gromova, prenosi Rojters.

Na terenu je trenutno više od 30.000 ljudi, uključujući i vatrogasce i iz Australije i Novog Zelanda, koji aktivno rade na gašenju požara.

„Očekujemo da će danas početi još požara“, rekao je meteorolog iz Nacionalnog centra za praćenje oluja u Oklahomi.

On smatra da se očekuju slabe padavine praćenje jakom grmljavinom u predelu Stenovitih planina, dok se na severozapadu SAD očekuju jaki vetrovi i slaba vlažnost.

Bog se dragi na Amerikance rasrdi i njihova smrtna sagrešenja…

