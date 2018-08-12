Dramatično: Amerika u plamenu – bukti više od 100 požara (foto, video)

U SAD je izbilo šest novih požara, čime je broj aktivnih šumskih požara u toj državi porastao na više od 100, saopštile su američke vlasti.

U SAD je izbilo šest novih požara, čime je broj aktivnih šumskih požara u toj državi porastao na više od 100, saopštile su američke vlasti.

Vlasti očekuju da će još požara izbiti od udara gromova, prenosi Rojters.

Na terenu je trenutno više od 30.000 ljudi, uključujući i vatrogasce i iz Australije i Novog Zelanda, koji aktivno rade na gašenju požara.

Currently 122 #wildfires are burning on about 1.6 million acres of private, state, tribal, and federal land. 30,000 interagency fire personnel, including about 628 crews, more than 1,900 engines, about 200 helicopters, and 24 Airtankers are deployed to #wildfires. pic.twitter.com/sImwMyzjqo — U.S. Forest Service (@forestservice) August 8, 2018

„Očekujemo da će danas početi još požara“, rekao je meteorolog iz Nacionalnog centra za praćenje oluja u Oklahomi.

Dozens of @USNationalGuard aircraft from across the country are working around the clock fighting #wildfires throughout the Western U.S. A huge #FAA thank you to the 1,700+ citizen-soldiers and airmen who are assisting in this heroic effort. pic.twitter.com/3sZLqYPPh0 — The FAA (@FAANews) August 10, 2018

On smatra da se očekuju slabe padavine praćenje jakom grmljavinom u predelu Stenovitih planina, dok se na severozapadu SAD očekuju jaki vetrovi i slaba vlažnost.

