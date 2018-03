Potresna poruka: Ostavili 7.000 pari obuće u čast ubijenim drugovima (foto)

This was the most powerful image that came out from the children’s march against gun violence in front of the Capitol building in Washington DC – shows representing all the children killed in shootings since Sandy Hook. #protest #symbolism #childrenslivesmatter #gunviolence #guncontrol #ideas #youth #youngvoices

