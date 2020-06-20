Bolja od Pamele: Proslavila 52. rođendan, a izazovna i atraktivna kao i u „Čuvarima plaže“ (foto)
Dona D’Eriko nedavno je proslavila 52. rođendan, a još uvek izgleda vrlo atraktivno. Glumicu smo gledali u seriji ‘Čuvari plaže’, a iako se ne pojavljuje često u javnosti, nedavno je bila na jednoj premijeri filma u Los Anđelesu i svojom linijom očarala mnoge.
Voli da istakne svoj bujni dekolte, a da je na sebi svašta popravljala, nikad nije skrivala. A baš zahvaljujući mnogim plastičnim operacijama danas izgleda bolje od upola mlađih dama.
This photo was taken 1 year ago today and popped up in memories on FB. I had just broken things off with this guy I’d been dating who turned out to be a narcissist and a cheater. I looked sad in this photo. Seems like a lifetime ago now. Life is very different for me today. Anyone who has been in a relationship with a narcissist knows how devastating it is once you realize what a sham the whole thing was, and how dumb you feel to have fallen for it. I’ve since educated myself on narcissism and understand that it wasn’t my fault. They are gifted liars and seek out sensitive empaths. I learned all about “love bombing” which is how they suck you in. They repeat the exact same pattern in every relationship. The constant texts throughout the day every day all day long (TOY, “I love you to infinity & beyond”, etc.), the dedicated song lists on Spotify that are actually the same songs recycled over and over in every relationship but that they pretend are songs “just for you” (“this song explains exactly how I feel about you”, etc.), the way-too-soon “I love you”, the proclamations that they’ve “never felt this way before”, the silent treatments, the vilification of their exes, the secret communications with other women, and the list goes on. People tried to warn me but anyone who’s been involved with a narc knows how good they are at making you believe them over anyone else because “they never lie”. I apologize to all those who tried to warn me and thank them for at least trying. Once I emerged from that dark cloud my life returned to brightness again and I rediscovered my sunshine. My only advice to those involved with a narcissist is to listen to the warnings. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Life is so much grander after escaping their clutches. Oh, and don’t fall for the (many) attempts to suck you back in after you finally cut the cord. Block, delete, go to therapy, get hypnotized, whatever you need to do to become immune to their attempts. I’m posting this in case it might help others who have experienced something similar. Love & light ❤️ #mightdeletelater
Zatezala je kožu lica, a pre nekoliko godina podvrgnula se i zatezanju kože ruku, stomaka i liposukciji. Sve to radila je samo zato da bi imala figuru kakvu je imala na snimanju serije po kojoj je mnogi pamte, kad je u crvenom kupaćem kostimu trčkarala po plaži, prenose mediji.
