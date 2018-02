Popularna glumica i pevačica želi da se uda, ali mnogo zahteva

What an amazing enlightening heartbreaking and yet hopeful day. We made it down to Puerto Rico for the first time since the hurricane and our Somos concerts. Still many miles to go….but grateful to go the distance side by side with this amazing guy…. #hesmybestie #hesmyman #hesmysuperhero

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 7, 2018 at 7:18pm PST