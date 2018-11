Proglašen najbolji film u poslednje tri decenije i niko nije iznenađen izborom

View this post on Instagram

#wcw: #damejudidench! 🎭 we bow down to this great #actress and #british national treasure!👏 the legendary #judidench has been electrifying both stage & screen since 1957 but this #feministicon is as modern as they come 💪 and she can rock a #pixiecut like no other 🔥 what's not to love? 💕 #womancrushwednesday #womensupportingwomen 📸: @nadiiaageyeva . . . . #legend #goat #stageandscreen #avedalondon #avedasalon #london #bestofbritain #ginaconway #avedauk #londonwomen #wimbledon #fulham #westbournegrove #crueltyfreebeauty #londoncity #westbourne #shero