Skandal: Glumica uhapšena zbog ubistva majke (foto)

M. P.

Glumica Moli Ficdžerald (38) koja je imala manju ulogu u filmu „Kapetan Amerika“ uhapšena je pod optužbom da je na smrt izbola svoju majku Patriciju Ficdžerald (68) u Kanzasu.

Patricija Ficdžerald je pronađena mrtva u svom domu 20. decembra, a njena ćerka je uhapšena u utorak. Optužena je, kako navodi Daily Mail, za ubistvo drugog stepena, dok je jemstvo pola miliona dolara.

Motiv i tačne okolnosti ubistva za sada nisu poznati.

