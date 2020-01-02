Skandal: Glumica uhapšena zbog ubistva majke (foto)
Glumica Moli Ficdžerald (38) koja je imala manju ulogu u filmu „Kapetan Amerika“ uhapšena je pod optužbom da je na smrt izbola svoju majku Patriciju Ficdžerald (68) u Kanzasu.
Patricija Ficdžerald je pronađena mrtva u svom domu 20. decembra, a njena ćerka je uhapšena u utorak. Optužena je, kako navodi Daily Mail, za ubistvo drugog stepena, dok je jemstvo pola miliona dolara.
Motiv i tačne okolnosti ubistva za sada nisu poznati.