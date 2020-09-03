Slavna glumica puni 54, a može na crtu mnogo mlađima (foto)

View this post on Instagram

I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, especially to my fans who made a special account for my birthday. What a gift! @salmahappybirthday ✨ Estoy muy agradecida y orgullosa de todos y cada unos de mis 54 años. Gracias por todos las felicitaciones, especialmente a mis fans que hicieron un Instagram especial para mi cumpleaños. ¡Qué regalo! @salmahappybirthday ✨