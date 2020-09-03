Slavna glumica puni 54, a može na crtu mnogo mlađima (foto)
Glumica Selma Hajek (Salma Hayek) ponosno je pokazala zgodnu figuru, zbog čega je izazvala lavinu pozitivnih komentara na internetu, pogotovo od žena.
Selma bez problema može stati na crtu 20-godišnjakinjama kada je u pitanju fizički izgled.
View this post on Instagram
I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, especially to my fans who made a special account for my birthday. What a gift! @salmahappybirthday ✨ Estoy muy agradecida y orgullosa de todos y cada unos de mis 54 años. Gracias por todos las felicitaciones, especialmente a mis fans que hicieron un Instagram especial para mi cumpleaños. ¡Qué regalo! @salmahappybirthday ✨
Glumica se u 54. godini utegla, a na slici se jasno vidi istaknuto poprsje koje je ona stavila u prvi plan i od žena dobila najveće pohvale.
View this post on Instagram
Guess who’s turning 54 tomorrow? By the way, this is not a Throwback Thursday! Thank you Marjo for turning into a photographer during the vacation! ¿Quien creen que cumple 54 años mañana? Por cierto, ¡esto no es un Throwback Thursday! ¡Gracias Marjo por convertirte en fotógrafa durante las vacaciones! #birthdayweek #virgo ♍️
– Pogodite ko sutra puni 54? – napisala je Selma u opisu fotografije.
