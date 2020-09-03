U trendu

Slavna glumica puni 54, a može na crtu mnogo mlađima (foto)

M. K.

Glumica Selma Hajek (Salma Hayek) ponosno je pokazala zgodnu figuru, zbog čega je izazvala lavinu pozitivnih komentara na internetu, pogotovo od žena.

Selma bez problema može stati na crtu 20-godišnjakinjama kada je u pitanju fizički izgled.

Glumica se u 54. godini utegla, a na slici se jasno vidi istaknuto poprsje koje je ona stavila u prvi plan i od žena dobila najveće pohvale.

– Pogodite ko sutra puni 54? – napisala je Selma u opisu fotografije.

