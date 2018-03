Tori podivljala, porodica zvala policiju: Zvezda serije „Beverli Hils“ doživela nervni slom

This #bossbabe means bizness! Always love time spent at our beauty headquarters in Provo! My #TeamTori is growing like crazy! We are on 🔥 So don’t miss this opportunity! FREE to join just goto www.jointori.com and rule this beauty empire by my side! #CallingAllBossBabes tee shirt by : @shopsassycouture love you AC! ❤️ #BeautyBoxByTori ( on FB)

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:40pm PST