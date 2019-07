Ledi krv u žilama: skok džinovske AJKULE (video)

View this post on Instagram

What an Incredible Slow Motion Breach!🦈 Video courtesy of @seacandymedia FOLLOW us at @creatures_of_the_deep_ for more like this! There’s so much in this short clip! Look at how the shark rolls its eyes into its head after striking! This protects the vulnerable tissue from damage via the impact. And just check out those scars! Clearly this shark has seen its fair share of fights!