Najpoznatiji dekica prestravio decu širom sveta (foto)
Najpoznatiji dekica nije se dopao velikom broju dece širom sveta.
Fotografije mališana koji su se uplašili Deda Mraza preplavile internet.
Slični tekstovi
Simpatične fotografije dece čiji su susret sa Deda Mrazom obeležile suze, objavili su na društvenim mrežama njihovi roditelji.
*swipe* And here it is!!! The girls first photo with Santa 🎅🏼 together 👯♀️ Aria was so excited to meet him, she was waiting patiently in line and so happy. But then we get to the photographer and the have a separate background for you to take pics before santa which scared Aria and after that it was difficult for us to calm her down. As soon as photos were over we stepped to the side and she calmed down and wanted to see him again and say bye, which she did but pictures were already taken 🤦🏼♀️I just feel bad because she really wanted to meet him 😢oh the joys of parenthood. #santafail #picturewithsanta #ellendegeneres #theellenshow #happyholidays #merrychristmas #100happydays @theellenshow #ellenratemybaby