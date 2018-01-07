ON uz pomoć šminke može da postane bilo koja poznata ličnost (foto, video)
Roditelji i nastavnici često znaju da deci kažu da mogu biti šta god požele kad odrastu. Jedan šminker je to shvatio bukvalno.
Transvestit iz Mančestera, Eliot Džozef Renc, poznat i pod nadimkom Aleksis Soun, koristi moć šmike da sebe pretvori u bilo koju poznatu ličnost koju poželi.
Sve njegove transformacije potpuno su neverovatne i teško da možete pogoditi da se iza ovih maski krije muškarac.
Ovo su samo neke od njegovih najvernijih tranformacija.
Slični tekstovi
Šarliz Teron
@charlizeafrica Transformation ✨ Link to video in bio ☝🏻 Products used; ___ @thecremeshop foundation brush @morphebrushes numerous brushes @zpalette Tomboy, Booskl @__dollbeauty_ Like A Diamond @milanicosmetics Rosa Romantica Blush @urbandecaycosmetics Perversion Mascara @occmakeup Sebastian + Trick lip liner @deckofscarlet Koko Kavari Liner @sammarcelbeauty Angeline Lipstick Wig from www.continentalwigs.com in Carlotta by Belle Madame
Nikol Kidman
@nicolekidman Transformation ✨ One of the harder transformations I've attempted! Products used; ___ @thecremeshop foundation brush @morphebrushes numerous brushes @zpalette Tomboy, Booskl, Black Count, Oh My @nyxcosmetics_uk Felt Tip Liner @therealraquelwelch Human Hair Wig in Grand Entrance supplied by www.naturalimagewigs.co.uk @hothair_online
.Anđelina Džoli
@angelinajolieofficial Transformation ✨ Video link in bio ☝🏻 Products used; ___ @thecremeshop foundation brush @morphebrushes numerous brushes @zpalette Tomboy, Booskl, Black Count, Oh My @nyxcosmetics_uk Felt Tip Liner @deckofscarlet Koko Kavari @sammarcelbeauty Angeline lipstick @sammarcelbeauty Palette De Reflects Lumineux @thecremeshop lashes #43 @websterwigs
Niki Minaž
Bitches can’t even spell Transformation 💅🏻 @nickiminaj Transformation Now ONLINE‼️ Link in my bio 👆🏻 I’m hella pale in comparison being I am white. I didn’t darken my foundation shade as I don’t want to offend anyone 💕 Products used; ___ @kryolanuk tv paint stick 4W @hudabeauty Faux Filter in Cheesecake @hourglasscosmetics foundation Blanc @kryolanofficial paint stick 7W @coverfx translucent powder @maccosmeticsuk NC15 Powder @deckofscarlet Booski eyeshadow @tartecosmetics park ave princess @tartecosmetics tartelette in bloom palette @tartecosmetics eyeliner @occmakeup white pencil @hudabeauty trendsetter lip liner @occmakeup working girl lip tar @pinkygoatlashes Sahar Lashes @sheartalentboutique1 38 inch human wig 👌🏻review on wig coming soon. Hairline in this photo ain’t mine FYI
Leonardo DiKaprio
Britni Spirs
It’s Britney Bitch 👑 @britneyspears Transformation Now Online ‼️ Link in bio 👆🏻Products used; ____ @coverfx foundation @hourglasscosmetics foundation @maccosmeticsuk Pressed powders @coverfx translucent powder @__dollbeauty_ like a Diamond @tartecosmetics Amazonian bronzer @tartecosmetics Blushing Bride @tartecosmetics sex kitten eyeshadow palette @tartecosmetics double take eyeliner @tartecosmetics mascara @hudabeauty trendsetter lipliner @jeffreestarcosmetics mannequin @hudabeauty star-crossed gloss @hothair_online Raquel Welch Grand Entrance
Maraja Keri
I don’t know her. @mariahcarey Transformation Now ONLINE‼️🎄👑 Link to video in bio 👆🏻 Products used; ___ @ttdeyeofficial brown contacts @coverfx natural finish oil free foundation @kryolanofficial paint stick 7w + white @coverfx Translucent light powder @anastasiabeverlyhills light to medium contour kit @milanicosmetics Bellissimo bronze @narsissist orgasm Blush @maccosmeticsuk Pressed powders @__dollbeauty_ like a Diamond highlighter @tartecosmetics Amazonian clay palette @stilauk kitten karma @deckofscarlet koko kavari @zpalette tomboy + booski @ardellbeauty 811 Lashes @hudabeauty trendsetter pencil + bikini babe @maccosmeticsuk sweet persuasion @trendowigs Angelica wig in cream toffee R
Šer
Goldi Hon
Tilda Svinton
Merilin Menson
@marilynmanson Transformation Now Online 🤘🏻Link to video in bio 👆🏻 Products used; ___ @wigsupnorth Wig 💕 Couldn’t do without ya! @ttd_eye Queen Brown contact lenses @vichyuki foundation in Vanilla @illamasqua rich liquid foundation @maccosmeticsuk Pressed Powder @morphebrushes brushes @zpalette Union Color Collection Booski + Tomboy @deckofscarlet playa lip crayon @zpalette Black Count eyeshadow @morphebrushes lip liner Vinyl + bloodshot lipstick
Madona
BITCH I'M MADONNA 👑 @madonna Transformation ✨ Video link in bio ☝🏻Products used; ___ @thecremeshop foundation brush @morphebrushes numerous brushes @zpalette Tomboy, Booskl @nyxcosmetics_uk Felt Tip Liner @__dollbeauty_ Like A Diamond @narsissist Orgasm Blush @urbandecaycosmetics Perversion Mascara @hudabeauty ICON lipstick @deckofscarlet t Koko Kavari Liner @therealraquelwelch Human Hair Wig in Grand Entrance supplied by www.naturalimagewigs.co.uk @hothair_online
Džoni Dep
Johnny Depp Transformation Now Online✌🏼Link to video in bio 👆🏻 Products used; ___ @wigsupnorth Wig 💕 Couldn’t do without ya! @ttd_eye queen Brown contact lenses @kryolanuk Tv Paint Stick 4W + 7W @maccosmeticsuk Pressed Powder @morphebrushes brushes @zpalette Union Color Collection Booski @deckofscarlet Koko Kavari Liner @__dollbeauty_ Like a Diamond highlighter ___ @lilyrose_depp how did I do? 😘
Džastin Biber
@justinbieber Transformation ✌🏼New video online‼️ Link in bio 👆🏻 Products used; ___ @wigsupnorth Wig @ttdeyeofficial Brown contact lenses @kryolanofficial Tv Paint Stick 4W + 7W @maccosmeticsuk Pressed Powder @morphebrushes brushes @zpalette Union Color Collection Booski @deckofscarlet Koko Kavari Liner