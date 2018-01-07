najveća internet zajednica u Srbiji već 18 godina


ON uz pomoć šminke može da postane bilo koja poznata ličnost (foto, video)

A. J.

Roditelji i nastavnici često znaju da deci kažu da mogu biti šta god požele kad odrastu. Jedan šminker je to shvatio bukvalno.

Transvestit iz Mančestera, Eliot Džozef Renc, poznat i pod nadimkom Aleksis Soun, koristi moć šmike da sebe pretvori u bilo koju poznatu ličnost koju poželi.

Sve njegove transformacije potpuno su neverovatne i teško da možete pogoditi da se iza ovih maski krije muškarac.

Ovo su samo neke od njegovih najvernijih tranformacija.

Šarliz Teron

Nikol Kidman

.Anđelina Džoli

Niki Minaž

Bitches can’t even spell Transformation 💅🏻 @nickiminaj Transformation Now ONLINE‼️ Link in my bio 👆🏻 I’m hella pale in comparison being I am white. I didn’t darken my foundation shade as I don’t want to offend anyone 💕 Products used; ___ @kryolanuk tv paint stick 4W @hudabeauty Faux Filter in Cheesecake @hourglasscosmetics foundation Blanc @kryolanofficial paint stick 7W @coverfx translucent powder @maccosmeticsuk NC15 Powder @deckofscarlet Booski eyeshadow @tartecosmetics park ave princess @tartecosmetics tartelette in bloom palette @tartecosmetics eyeliner @occmakeup white pencil @hudabeauty trendsetter lip liner @occmakeup working girl lip tar @pinkygoatlashes Sahar Lashes @sheartalentboutique1 38 inch human wig 👌🏻review on wig coming soon. Hairline in this photo ain’t mine FYI

A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on

Leonardo DiKaprio

Britni Spirs

Maraja Keri

Šer

300,000 Followers and now Verified 💕✨ Onwards and upwards ⭐️

A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on

Goldi Hon

Tilda Svinton

Merilin Menson

Madona

Džoni Dep

Džastin Biber

