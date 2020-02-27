U trendu

Ovo nikad niste videli: Medvedi plešu (foto)

Nestvarna scena!

Mečići koji plešu obično su deo neke bajke, međutim, nastavnik i fotograf Valteri Mulkainen uhvatio je ovu nestvarnu scenu u stvarnom životu.

I dok je mama stajala sa strane, mališani su bili mnogo aktivniji. Oni su počeli da se gurkaju, a sve je izgledalo kao da plešu.

