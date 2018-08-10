U trendu

Koja je njena tajna? Ima 43 godine, a izgleda kao devojčurak

M. P.

Trejsi Anderson je ekspert za fitnes koja dovodi u formu slavne ličnosti i evo kako se ona hrani. Kaže da su zdrava ishrana i fitnes rutina ključ dobrog izgleda, piše „Dejli mejl“.

It’s only day 1 of #tamilyfriend and I already feel so much love being spread! The workout trackers you have received in your inboxes will help keep you on track this month, and throughout the fun journey ahead. Results and healthy transformations of the body and mind are what my @tracyandersononlinestudio delivers. Everyone's before and after is unique and I believe the most empowering gifts can't even be seen by the naked eye. So #tamily let’s proudly share some of our before and afters (I’ll start!). One of the reasons I have focused so deeply on the strategy of my method is because of the way that hard work has paid off for me personally. I am overjoyed by how brave and open you #tamily leaders are. Sharing your personal journeys helps people every day. As we jump start this month please post what your before and after means to you. And hashtag #tamilyfriend so I can look through all of these and share some of your messages, and for your #tamnewbie to see! I know they’ll be just as inspired by you all as I am every week 💓

A post shared by Tracy Anderson (@tracyandersonmethod) on

„Pakujem zdrave obroke tako da nikad nisam jela neko smeće ispred mene ako sam gladna“, kaže ona.

Kada priprema svoju ćerku ujutru za njen dan onda meditira i počinje svoj – kafom sa mlekom.

Slični tekstovi

Šta povećava rizik od raka dojke?

Potvrđeno ko češće umire

Za 7 dana do 7 kilograma manje: Krastavac dijeta je vaš najbolji izbor

Same ste, a zašle ste u četvrtu deceniju? Samo OVAKVIM muškarcima…

Doručkuje sendvič sa jajetom, koji pravi sa sirom na engleskom mafinu.

„Nisam fan voća i nikad neću jesti suši – paraziti me izluđuju“, rekla je četrdesettrogodišnja Trejsi.

Međutim, meksičku hranu jede svakog dana.

„Porciju naćosa sa čipsom bez glutena, prženi pasulj, pavlaka, iseckan sir, paradajz, luk i piletina. Omiljeni obrok mi je za večeru salata, meso i krompir, a volim i lososa i škampe.“

Jaja, čokoladu i mleko mora da ima u svako doba u frižideru, jer su joj, kako tvrdi, glavni za ishranu, a uz večeru voli da ima čašu vina.

Ona je ranije rekla da se umorila od priče o formi slavnih ljudi i da je oprezna, jer je reč o industriji koja često igra na slabosti žena.

„Fotografije na društvenim mrežama analiziraju svaku pojedenu kaloriju. Šta slavni rade je irelevantno. Osećam kao da zatamnjujemo svoja svetla gledanjem šta ko pije na tim slikama. Oh, moj bože, ta ličnost nosi to piće. Da li ona pije? Da li zato izgleda tako? I ja želim to piće da izgledam tako“, kaže Trejsi da je to „toksično“ razmišljanje.

(B92)

Napišite komentar

Najnovije iz rubrike

Dijeta koja ODMAH daje rezultate: „Jedite šta želite, a skidajte…

Stop gojenju! Ovih 5 namirnica SAVRŠENA su zamena za hleb

Ne pokušavajte: ovo je 5 najgorih dijeta slavnih ličnosti

Garantovano najbrža dijeta ikada: Limun dijeta preporodiće vaš organizam

Atkinsova dijeta

Detoksikacione dijete

7 fenomenalnih trikova za mršavljenje kod dece

Čudotvoran čaj: Topi kilograme KAO LUD

Pomešajte ova tri sastojka i gledajte kako se salo topi

Provereno deluje: Brzo ćete smršati uz ovaj moćni napitak

Ne propustite

Bežite glavom bez obzira: Ovo su znaci da vas on ne shvata…

Otvorite oči: 5 najčešćih ženskih zabluda o ljubavi

Stručnjaci upozoravaju: Ovim modernim navikama u ishrani…

Nova poza za slikanje ZALUDELA sve devojke na Instagramu…

Dlakave žene prvi put u reklami za brijače (video)