Koja je njena tajna? Ima 43 godine, a izgleda kao devojčurak
Trejsi Anderson je ekspert za fitnes koja dovodi u formu slavne ličnosti i evo kako se ona hrani. Kaže da su zdrava ishrana i fitnes rutina ključ dobrog izgleda, piše „Dejli mejl“.
It’s only day 1 of #tamilyfriend and I already feel so much love being spread! The workout trackers you have received in your inboxes will help keep you on track this month, and throughout the fun journey ahead. Results and healthy transformations of the body and mind are what my @tracyandersononlinestudio delivers. Everyone's before and after is unique and I believe the most empowering gifts can't even be seen by the naked eye. So #tamily let’s proudly share some of our before and afters (I’ll start!). One of the reasons I have focused so deeply on the strategy of my method is because of the way that hard work has paid off for me personally. I am overjoyed by how brave and open you #tamily leaders are. Sharing your personal journeys helps people every day. As we jump start this month please post what your before and after means to you. And hashtag #tamilyfriend so I can look through all of these and share some of your messages, and for your #tamnewbie to see! I know they’ll be just as inspired by you all as I am every week 💓
„Pakujem zdrave obroke tako da nikad nisam jela neko smeće ispred mene ako sam gladna“, kaže ona.
Kada priprema svoju ćerku ujutru za njen dan onda meditira i počinje svoj – kafom sa mlekom.
Doručkuje sendvič sa jajetom, koji pravi sa sirom na engleskom mafinu.
„Nisam fan voća i nikad neću jesti suši – paraziti me izluđuju“, rekla je četrdesettrogodišnja Trejsi.
Međutim, meksičku hranu jede svakog dana.
„Porciju naćosa sa čipsom bez glutena, prženi pasulj, pavlaka, iseckan sir, paradajz, luk i piletina. Omiljeni obrok mi je za večeru salata, meso i krompir, a volim i lososa i škampe.“
We are emotionally programmed to move to music. Early in my first study many moons ago I hooked up "subjects" brain activity and conducted various ways of cuing them on a treadmill. What empowered the most connectivity and calorie burn was loud music and no vocal cuing. Years later I dove into this in a deeper way to help support my method and the strategy that you are following now. The music is in us. #tamilyfriend and #tamily leaders what was your favorite track last week?💓
Jaja, čokoladu i mleko mora da ima u svako doba u frižideru, jer su joj, kako tvrdi, glavni za ishranu, a uz večeru voli da ima čašu vina.
Ona je ranije rekla da se umorila od priče o formi slavnih ljudi i da je oprezna, jer je reč o industriji koja često igra na slabosti žena.
„Fotografije na društvenim mrežama analiziraju svaku pojedenu kaloriju. Šta slavni rade je irelevantno. Osećam kao da zatamnjujemo svoja svetla gledanjem šta ko pije na tim slikama. Oh, moj bože, ta ličnost nosi to piće. Da li ona pije? Da li zato izgleda tako? I ja želim to piće da izgledam tako“, kaže Trejsi da je to „toksično“ razmišljanje.
The biggest hug ever going out to all of my #tamilyfriend leaders today! Viewing all of these before and after stories is truly looking on the bright side of life and our journeys! You sharing your stories is such a beautiful way to lift another up! I am so proud of all of you and your focus and dedication. I have so much love for all of you and all of the energy we process positively together each day on our mats! I'm excited to start getting to know each of you better and your friends. I will be posting our first conversation on Monday! A big Welcome hug to all of you that are new to my online studio! ♥️👯
