Doktor objasnio kako da za svega 5 sekundi saznate da li smete da pijete kafu (VIDEO)

Ever considered what your morning cup of coffee does from a Traditional Chinese Medicine perspective? Join Dr. Anis as he explores the intriguing effects of coffee on your body according to TCM. Learn why coffee might be beneficial for some body types and potentially harmful for others, depending on your individual balance of yin and yang. Discover the thermal nature of coffee and how it interacts with the energy channels in your body #oralhealth #didyouknow #healthtips #dranis #coffee

♬ Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat