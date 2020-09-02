Nutricionistkinja otkrila trik kojim ćete zavarati mozak da misli da ste siti
Svima koji su na dijeti mogao bi da od velike koristi bude trik kojim ćete porcije hrane držati pod kontrolom. Nutricionistkinja Rebeka Gautorn pojasnila je da posuđe uvelike utiče na to koliko jedete. Njen savet je da koristite manje tanjire i posude ako ne želite da se prejedate.
„Ovaj trik će zavarati vaš mozak i misliće da ste siti. Ako se borite s veličinom porcije, servirajte obroke na manjim tanjirima i posudama. Ista je količina hrane, ali u manjoj posudi se čini da je ima više“, napisala je na Instagramu.
Ističe da ljudi u manje posuđe serviraju manje količine hrane, a samim time i jedu manje.
„I dalje predlažem da slušate svoje telo i signale koje vam šalje, ali ovo je odlično za početak svima koji su krenuli na put mršavljenja“, zaključila je.
