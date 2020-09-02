Nutricionistkinja otkrila trik kojim ćete zavarati mozak da misli da ste siti

View this post on Instagram

THIS HACK CAN TRICK YOUR BRAIN INTO MAKING YOUR FEEL MORE FULL 👏🏼 If you struggle with portion control or eating too much, try this simple hack – serve your meals on smaller plates and bowls. 🍽 These two bowls have the exact same amount of muesli and yoghurt in them. But the smaller bowl looks like it has more! When you use smaller bowls & plates like this, you unconsciously serve yourself smaller portions and eat less. But you feel just as full and satisfied as your brain perceives the smaller bowl to have more food in it as it looks full. I still recommend listening to your body’s hunger and fullness signals when using this hack, but it’s a great place to start 😄 Tag a friend who would like this hack 🤗👇🏼 #dietitian #nutritionist #health #plantbased #eatmoreplants #healthhack #nourish#food #breakfast #intuitiveeating #mindfuleating #portioncontrol #muesli