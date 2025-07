Sok od višanja čisti creva i briše nesanicu: Doktor otkrio moćan trik za zdravlje

I am not a fan of most fruit juices. Most juices remove the beneficial compounds that fruit normally gives. However, one exception for me is juices high in antioxidants and polyphenols (tart cherry, cranberry, blueberry) (tart cherry: PMID 35109960; cranberry: PMID 29345498; blueberry: PMID 31329250). These can still be highly beneficial for our gut when taken in moderation (PMID: 31279506). With regards to tart cherry juice, a recent study showed that it decreased inflammatory markers in patients with IBD (specifically UC) and improved quality of life (PMID: 36661508). This is probably happening because it’s loaded with anthocyanins and chlorogenic acids—two of the most potent antioxidants and polyphenols (PMID: 10956123). Your gut bacteria convert its polyphenols into powerful anti-inflammatory molecules (PMID: 30990900). Plus, its natural melatonin content helps you fall—and stay—asleep faster (PMID: 21381917). Juices can often be high in calories, so there’s no need to overdo it—make it yourself or choose one without added sugar (PMID: 22997328). #healthyeating #health #healthyfoods #digestivehealth #guthealthforlife #coloncleanse #livercleanse #internalshower

♬ original sound – Dr. Joseph Salhab