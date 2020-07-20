Potresno: Glumica objavila fotografiju prijatelja na respiratoru (foto)
Zvezda serije „Prijatelji“ Dženifer Aniston objavila je na društvenoj mreži Instagram fotografiju na kojoj se nalazi njen prijatelj, a kojom je potresla mnoge.
Na fotografiji je bio njen prijatelj Kevin, koji je zbog kovida-19 danima hospitalizovan.
This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. ⠀ ⠀ We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this…if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.⠀ ⠀ Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages. PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers 🙏🏼❤️
„Ovo je naš prijatelj Kevin. Savršeno zdrav, nijedan zdravstveni problem. Ovo je koovid. Ovo je stvarno. Ne možemo biti toliko naivni da pomislimo da ovo možemo nadmašiti. Ako želimo da se ovo završi, a želimo zar ne, jedini korak koji možemo preduzeti je, molim vas, nosite maske“, napisala je glumica.
Ona je poručila mnogima da samo pomisle na sve koji su propatili zbog „ovog užasnog virusa“.
„Uradite to za svoju porodicu, a najviše zbog vas. Kovid pogađa sve starosne grupe“, navela je ona, te dodala da je fotografija snimljena početkom aprila i da se Kevin oporavlja od koronavirusa.
I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼 ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️
Za samo 14 sati ovu objavu lajkovalo je više od četiri miliona njenih pratilaca.
