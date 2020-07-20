Potresno: Glumica objavila fotografiju prijatelja na respiratoru (foto)

View this post on Instagram

This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. ⠀ ⠀ We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this…if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.⠀ ⠀ Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages. PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers 🙏🏼❤️