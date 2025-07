Da li imate drvo smokve u dvorištu: Njegovo lišće lek je nad lekovima, evo kako da ga najbolje iskoristite

Figs (the fruit of Ficus caria) are delicious, but did you know that the leaves are also edible and have a wonderfully aromatic coconut-vanilla flavor profile when boiled? Let me know if you try it for yourself! (I might have to go pick some more pears and make poached pears with fig syrup)!@Redleaf Ranch Recipe: Pick two good handfuls of the freshest, youngest fig leaves you can find. The accompanying stems are extra flavorful so include them too! Boil in enough water to cover leaves until water changes color and is very fragrant. Remove leaves and add an amount of sugar to the water that roughly equals the amount of water you used. Boil until slightly thickened. Cool, bottle, and enjoy! #figleafsyrup #ficuscaria #mushroomauntie #foragedrecipes #simplesyrup

