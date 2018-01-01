10 najlepših automobila koji su se pojavili 2017. godine
Za mnoge su automobili više od prevoznog sredstva pomoću kojeg stižu od tačke A do tačke B. To su prava umetnička dela na točkovima.
Lepota je svakako u očima posmatrača, ali skoro niko ne može ostati ravnodušan na izgled i karakteristike ovih 10 vozila.
Sajt BusinessInsider sastavio je listu najlepših automobila koji su se pojavili ili su testirani u 2017. godini.
10. Porsche Panamera
Slični tekstovi
9. McLaren 720S
Cool or nah?😏🔥 ________________________________________________ Like, comment and follow if you enjoyed😄 ________________________________________________ Tag your friends👍 ________________________________________________ Hashtags: #mclaren#720s#mclaren720s#supercar#hypercar#luxury#britain#cars#tuned
8. Alfa Romeo Giulia
7. Range Rover Velar
De nieuwe Range Rover Velar stelt fantastisch en comfortabel rijplezier in het vooruitzicht. 📷: @herraizm. #landrover #rangerover #rangerovervelar #velar #car #cars #carstagram #carsofinstagram #carswithoutlimits #caroftheday #auto #autogram #automotive #supercar #supercars #nature #natuur #photography #spain #fashion #design #designer #designs #photographer
6. Volvo S90
5. Ferrari Portofino
4. Lexus LC 500
3. Lamborghini Huracán
2017 was a great year for the supercar fraternity The introduction of the Lamborghini Huracán Performante made all the Lambo purists happy! This car broke the fastest production car record at the @nuerburgring nordschliefe by almost 5 seconds shattering the previous one held by the outrageous Porsche 918 spyder before getting beaten by the Porsche GT2 RS (the current record holder) The Huracán Performante is an engineering marvel. Setting new standards in performance and the handling department, It has outdone itself and its manufacturer Thankgod for this car! #lamborghini #lamborghinihuracan #huracanperformante #performante #v10 #640hp #bologna #santagata #italy #supercar #engineeringmarvel
2. Aston Martin DB11
1. Ford GT