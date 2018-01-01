10 najlepših automobila koji su se pojavili 2017. godine

najveća internet zajednica u Srbiji već 18 godina


Za mnoge su automobili više od prevoznog sredstva pomoću kojeg stižu od tačke A do tačke B. To su prava umetnička dela na točkovima.

Lepota je svakako u očima posmatrača, ali skoro niko ne može ostati ravnodušan na izgled i karakteristike ovih 10 vozila.

Sajt BusinessInsider sastavio je listu najlepših automobila koji su se pojavili ili su testirani u 2017. godini.

10. Porsche Panamera

9. McLaren 720S

8. Alfa Romeo Giulia

7. Range Rover Velar

6. Volvo S90

5. Ferrari Portofino

4. Lexus LC 500

3. Lamborghini Huracán

2. Aston Martin DB11

1. Ford GT

