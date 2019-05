Beba heroj: Rođena sa samo 245 grama, lekari su verovali da će živeti sat vremena (foto)

Meet Saybie: The World's Smallest Baby

We are proud to announce the birth of the world’s smallest baby ever to survive. Weighing only 8.6 ounces, Saybie was born at 23 weeks, 3 days’ gestation at Sharp Mary Birch in December 2018. After a nearly five-month stay in our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, she was discharged home this month as a healthy 5-pound infant. Watch how exceptional medical care and extraordinary love and support helped her survive. Learn more ➡️ http://spr.ly/6181EmXIU. #BabySaybie

