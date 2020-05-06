U trendu

HIT: Karantinske frizure kućnih ljubimaca (foto)

M. P.

Društvene mreže prepune su komičnih fotografija ljudi koji su se u karantinu ošišali sami ili im je nove frizure napravio neko od ukućana. Novi hit na mrežama, međutim, postale su i smešne karantinske frizure kućnih ljubimaca.
Fotografije ošišanih ljubimaca nasmejale su mnoge.

Neki psi su dobili šiške, neki nesrazmerne rupe po celom telu, a pojedini lavovske frizure.

