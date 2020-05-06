HIT: Karantinske frizure kućnih ljubimaca (foto)

HIT: Karantinske frizure kućnih ljubimaca (foto)
Društvene mreže prepune su komičnih fotografija ljudi koji su se u karantinu ošišali sami ili im je nove frizure napravio neko od ukućana. Novi hit na mrežama, međutim, postale su i smešne karantinske frizure kućnih ljubimaca.
Fotografije ošišanih ljubimaca nasmejale su mnoge.
Neki psi su dobili šiške, neki nesrazmerne rupe po celom telu, a pojedini lavovske frizure.
When you change your hairstyle but you are still not happy with it 😊🐾 PD Scooby after letting his handler give him a trim pic.twitter.com/LZrDRefwUZ
— BTP Dog Section (@BTPDogs) April 30, 2020
my mum decided to ‘try grooming the dog’ today and i don’t think he will ever trust a human again pic.twitter.com/HPLmV8CeL9
— Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) May 3, 2020