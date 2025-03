Kako da vam se pas vrati kada ga pozovete? Dreserka otkrila jednostavan trik

Want to boost your dog’s recall? Here’s a simple trick: ✨Reward check-ins!✨ This just means that you offer your dog something they absolutely love when they choose to come to you without being called. This could be a tasty treat, praise, or even playtime with you 😍 Drilling recall exercises can become so boring but by rewarding check ins, you begin building value in being near to you and making you the best choice your dog can make. Our dogs have so few choices in life so let’s make the ones they do have count!🐾 Give it a try and see what happens to your dog’s recall! #rewardbaseddogtraining #rewardbasedtraining #positivereinforcementdogtraining #dogtrainingtips #recalltips #recallyourdog #dogownerproblems #bedlingtonterrier #forcefreedogtraining

♬ original sound – Shannon | FF/R+ Dog Training