Opal ne vidi i ne čuje, ali njenu sreću kad joj se vlasnik vraća kući morate pogledati
Opal je 8-mesečna merle mešanka koju su Kristina i njen suprug udomili iz udruženja koje se bavi udomljavanjem pasa s posebnim potrebama. Kao rezultat neodgovornog uzgoja, Opal je na svet došla gluva i slepa.
Ok here is the video you all wanted again! Opal (deaf and blind 8 month old pup) waiting for her dad to get home. She waits in the front yard and waits to either feel or smell his car idk how she can tell the difference because neighbor cars pull up and she doesn’t care. She then smells him and goes crazy. It’s very sweet!! Our new daily routine heheh #spoiledpups #blindanddeaf #opalthedoublemerle #whitedogs #aussie #dogsofig #puppies #beautifuldog #dogsarethebest #spokane #spokanedogs #socute
Nedavno je njena vlasnica objavila video koji pokazuje neverovatnu sreću i ljubav kojom Opal zrači usprkos svojim nedostacima. Iako ne vidi i ne čuje, Opal itekako oseća kada njen vlasnik stiže kući. Ne samo da oseća, ona je neopisivo srećna i trči mu u susret.
– Ona ga čeka u dvorištu kako bi osetila ili ‘namirisala’ njegov auto – napisala je njezina vlasnica na Instagramu. – Ne razumem kako zna razliku, jer dok se komšija parkira, ona se ne obazire. Ali kada oseti auto mog supruga, Opal poludi od sreće. Preslatka je!
She’s getting soooo big! Opal is officially being adopted this week. We are so excited to make her a part of this family. She is growing so much and learning. She can go down our stairs now, learning to sit on command, she’s better on the leash, and a great adventure buddy. Its taken a lot of patience and it’s still going to be sooo much work but she’s worth every minute of it. She’s so happy and loves life, and she in return reminds me to love life. Every minute of it. Opal doesn’t let being blind and deaf stop her from being her goofy fun happy self!!! #opal #whitedogs #doublemerle #austrailianshepherd #blindanddeaf #blindanddeafdog #positivevibes #dogsofig #doggo
Možda su joj preostala čula pojačana zbog nedostatka čula vida i sluha, ali jedno je sigurno – Opal uživa u ljubavi koju joj pružaju njeni vlasnici.