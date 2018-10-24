Opal ne vidi i ne čuje, ali njenu sreću kad joj se vlasnik vraća kući morate pogledati

View this post on Instagram

Ok here is the video you all wanted again! Opal (deaf and blind 8 month old pup) waiting for her dad to get home. She waits in the front yard and waits to either feel or smell his car idk how she can tell the difference because neighbor cars pull up and she doesn’t care. She then smells him and goes crazy. It’s very sweet!! Our new daily routine heheh #spoiledpups #blindanddeaf #opalthedoublemerle #whitedogs #aussie #dogsofig #puppies #beautifuldog #dogsarethebest #spokane #spokanedogs #socute