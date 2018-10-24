U trendu

Opal ne vidi i ne čuje, ali njenu sreću kad joj se vlasnik vraća kući morate pogledati

A. J.

Opal je 8-mesečna merle mešanka koju su Kristina i njen suprug udomili iz udruženja koje se bavi udomljavanjem pasa s posebnim potrebama. Kao rezultat neodgovornog uzgoja, Opal je na svet došla gluva i slepa.

Nedavno je njena vlasnica objavila video koji pokazuje neverovatnu sreću i ljubav kojom Opal zrači usprkos svojim nedostacima. Iako ne vidi i ne čuje, Opal itekako oseća kada njen vlasnik stiže kući. Ne samo da oseća, ona je neopisivo srećna i trči mu u susret.

– Ona ga čeka u dvorištu kako bi osetila ili ‘namirisala’ njegov auto – napisala je njezina vlasnica na Instagramu. – Ne razumem kako zna razliku, jer dok se komšija parkira, ona se ne obazire. Ali kada oseti auto mog supruga, Opal poludi od sreće. Preslatka je!

Možda su joj preostala čula pojačana zbog nedostatka čula vida i sluha, ali jedno je sigurno – Opal uživa u ljubavi koju joj pružaju njeni vlasnici.

