Pokazala trik za održavanje svežeg povrća mesecima i postala hit: ‘Jedem ovu zelenu salatu od januara…’

9 amazing hacks to minimise food wastage and keep your food + veggies fresher for longer 🥦🍓 Save this post the next time you do your grocery shop 1. Freeze extra tomato puree in ice cube trays + it lasts for months 2. Store an apple with your potatoes to prevent spouting 3. Storing tomatoes upside down to increase shelf life 4. Place paper towel on greens to keep them fresher for longer 5. Place a marshmallow in your brown sugar to avoid to going hard 6. Store nut butter upside down to prevent separation 7. Place celery in water to keep it crispy for longer 8. Store lemon with avocado to prevent browning 9. Store herbs in bouquet with water with a plastic bag over the top to prevent wilting Follow for more home tips! #hometips #homehacks #kitchenhacks #kitchenorganization #fridgeorganisation #mamamilastips

