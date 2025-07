Pre odlaska na put uvek stavi novčić u zamrzivač: Razlog će vas naterati da odmah uradite isto (video)

I shared this awhile back as a tip for when you’re traveling, but it’s particularly useful for natural disasters, such as Hurricane Hilary 🌀 This isn’t a foolproof way to know whether or not your food is safe to eat, but it does give you a starting point to know if, or how long, your power was out. A few additional tips for my fellow Californians: – Have extra water on hand (we should always be doing this in case of earthquakes too!) – Make sure flashlights/lanterns are charged – Charge all phones/battery packs ahead of time (I love my Anker charger because it can last for days!!) – We’re going to clean out our yard’s drain – we usually do this at the end of summer before winter rains, but we want to make sure any rain we may get can flow out of our yard!💦 Stay safe my friends! 💗 #hurricane #hurricanehilary #hurricaneprep #hurricaneseason #householdtips #california #naturaldisaster #safetytips

