Rešite se pauka u svom domu uz pomoć dva sastojka koja sigurno imate: Sprečava i njihov povratak

Keep spiders and bugs away from your windows with this easy trick! White vinegar acts as a natural repellent thanks to its strong scent—pests can’t stand it. Use it to keep them out of your home and push them back toward the garden bushes where they belong! #cleaningtips #cleaninghack #tipsyouneedtoknow #windowclean #springclean #gardenclean #outdoorcleaning #gardentok #CleanTok #CleanipediaHacks

♬ Dreaming – The Ting Tings