Uklonite buđ u kupatilu bez puno muke: Sve što vam treba su ova tri sastojka

Bathroom cleaning hacks you may not know 🧼🫧 although, if you’ve followed me for a while there’s a high likelihood you do already know them 😉 All of these along with so many more can be found in my book – ‘The 5 minute clean routine’ which I have linked in my bio 👆🏼☺️ 1. Remove & prevent mould in your shower by mixing 1 cup of bicarbonate of soda, 1/2 cup of hydrogen peroxide and 1tsp of washing up liquid. Once applied, let sit for around 20 minutes and then scrub away 2. You can clean and prevent your bathroom mirrors from fogging by buffing them with shaving foam (shaving foam can be used for so many other cleaning jobs too!) 3. Remove hard water stains in your toilet by gently rubbing them with a pumice stick. Pumice is a soft stone so this will not scratch but always ensure to rest a small patch first and scrub gently in circular motions ☺️ . What room would you like me to show hacks for next? . #cleaninghacks #bathroomcleaning #cleaningmotivation #cleaningtips #cleaningaccount

♬ original sound – 🙂