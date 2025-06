Uradite ovo i ‘dobićete’ klima uređaj od običnog ventilatora: „Ovaj trik je spas od letnjih vrućina!“

Is anyone else finding it IMPOSSIBLE to sleep at night in this heat? 🥵🌡️ If so, you NEED to try this viral DIY air con hack, where you put a bowl of ice cubes in front of a fan for a much-needed gust of ice-cool air! 🧊🥶 Not got a fan? Pick one up in The Food Warehouse stores this week for £19.99 and we’ll give you a pack of ice cubes for FREE! 😎 #Heatwave #DIYAircon #Summer #Weather #CoolDown

♬ original sound – IcelandFoods