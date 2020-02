Uz ovaj jednostavan trik WC će vam uvek predivno mirisati (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Just another exclusive cleaning tip from the Pros at Sadie’s Professional Cleaning Services LLC. 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 Pour a cup of laundry detergent or fabric softener in the tank of the toilet. The detergent will sink to the bottom and remain in the tank. Each time you flush, a sweet aroma will be released in the tank, and the whole bathroom will smell amazing; if you have “gain fireworks”, you can use that as well. (Smells fabulous) It will slowly dissolve and will even last longer. It won’t damage your toilet or the septic system. #Professional #Cleaning #Household #Residential #Tips #SadiesProfessionalCleaningServicesLLC #NeatFreaks #WeComeToYou #Call #Text #ThankYou #BookYourAppointment #Cleaners #SadiesProCleaning #Clean #Dirty #Dirt #Mop #Spray #Clutter #DeClutter #Organization #Cleanliness #Perfection #Vacuum #DustPan #Broom #FloorCleaner #MopBucket #PaperTowels