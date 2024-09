Znate li gde se nalazi „tajno dugme“ na veš mašini? Može da vam spasi i stvari i nerve! (video)

You should know that there is a secret latch on your washing machine that will allow you to open the door at any time. This will also immediately end the wash cycle if it is running. I hope @Jackson’s Twitter sees this To access it, open the bottom left lid and look for a small ring at the top corner. Grab a small tool and slide it from right to left. This is quite literally a string that opens the door. Oh and you should be emptying out the circular filter every few months too 😉 This should only be used in case of emergency or if your machine is malfunctioning and won’t release the door. For example, you loose power and do not want your clothing to get moldy. Your clothing will likely be very wet so I recommend running a drain and spin cycle to extract the water. I hope this helps #laundry #washingmachine #laundryhack #cleaning #cleaninghack #washingmachinehack #didyouknow #explained #laundrytips #drycleaner #secret #howto

