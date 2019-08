Godinu dana posle tragične smrti ćerkice, slavni sportista podelio radosne vesti (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas to our baby girl in heaven. We miss you so much! …….. 2018 has been a year full of overwhelming sadness and overwhelming joy. We have spent half of the year mourning and attempting to heal the loss of our angel which feels like an impossible battle all while celebrating the birth of our son. Seeking normalcy for our children has been our driving force forward. Normally I would be looking forward to a “fresh beginning” in 2019 but there is no more starting fresh after the loss of a child. So here’s to a healthy 2019 full of personal growth and creating many memories with my babies, full of smiles and laughs. Wishing everyone a special holiday season surrounded by loved ones.