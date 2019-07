Ovako bi svet izgledao da su 1944. ubili Hitlera (video)

View this post on Instagram

#Valkyrie is a #2008 #historical #thriller #film set in #Nazi #Germany during #WorldWarII. The film depicts the 20 July plot in 1944 by German army officers to #assassinate #AdolfHitler and to use the #OperationValkyrie national emergency plan to take control of the country. Valkyrie was directed by #BryanSinger for the #AmericanstudioUnitedArtists, and the film stars #TomCruise as #Colonel #ClausvonStauffenberg, one of the key plotters. The cast included #KennethBranagh, #BillNighy, #EddieIzzard, #TerenceStamp, and #TomWilkinson.