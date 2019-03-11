Preminuo još jedan glumac iz „Beverli Hilsa“ (foto)
Glumac Džed Alan, najpoznatiji po ulogama u serijama “Days Of Our Lives” i “Santa Barbara” preminuo je u subotu u svojoj 85. godini.
Tragičnu vest je na Fejsbuku objavio njegov sin Rik Braun. Džed je preminuo mirno. Bio je okružen svojom porodicom i voljenim ljudima.
Prvo je glumio u serijama “Love of Life” i “The Secret Storm”, a potom i u popularnoj „Days Of Our Lives“.
Uloga po kojoj ga svi najviše pamte jeste legendarni Sisi Kepvel u seriji “Santa Barbara”.
Zatim dobija i ulogu Raša Sandersa, Stivovog oca u seriji “Beverly Hills”. Podsetimo se da je nedavno preminuo i Luk Peri koji je takođe glumio u ovoj popularnoj seriji.
View this post on Instagram
Sad news tonight for DAYS OF OUR LIVES, SANTA BARBARA and GENERAL HOSPITAL fans with the passing of Jed Allan. This announcement by his son, Rick Brown, on THE OFFICIAL JED ALLAN FACEBOOK PAGE… “So sorry to post the very sad news of my fathers passing tonight. He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others. Thank you for all who are part of this wonderful tribute to my dad on Facebook.” Condolences to his family, friends and coworkers. #jedallan #restinpeace #daysofourlives #santabarbara #generalhospital