Preminuo još jedan glumac iz „Beverli Hilsa“ (foto)

M. P.

Glumac Džed Alan, najpoznatiji po ulogama u serijama “Days Of Our Lives” i “Santa Barbara” preminuo je u subotu u svojoj 85. godini.

Tragičnu vest je na Fejsbuku objavio njegov sin Rik Braun. Džed je preminuo mirno. Bio je okružen svojom porodicom i voljenim ljudima.

Prvo je glumio u serijama “Love of Life” i “The Secret Storm”, a potom i u popularnoj „Days Of Our Lives“.

Uloga po kojoj ga svi najviše pamte jeste legendarni Sisi Kepvel u seriji  “Santa Barbara”.

Zatim dobija i ulogu Raša Sandersa, Stivovog oca u seriji “Beverly Hills”. Podsetimo se da je nedavno preminuo i Luk Peri koji je takođe glumio u ovoj popularnoj seriji.

