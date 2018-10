Princeza Evgenija na venčanju ponosno pokazala dugačak ožiljak na leđima (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Not just #MondayMotivation , This is everyday inspiring!!!💚💚💚 Thank you, Princess Eugenie, for showing the world that Beauty, really, is Beyond A Curved Spine !💚👸🏼 #Repost @bellanaijaonline #PrincessEugenie at her wedding on #Friday chose to display her #scoliosis scar. Here's why:- She underwent a successful operation to straighten her spine when she was younger. On the decision, she said: . "I'm patron of (the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital's Redevelopment Appeal) and I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see on Friday, but it's a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this…I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that." . #RoyalWedding #RoyalWedding2 #BellaNaija #BeyondACurvedSpine