Svaka čast: Zvezdin napadač OVIM gestom oduševio čitavu Grčku

Greece is my second home and Greek people are always in my heart. Seeing the suffering and the pain of Greek people who lost family members and saw their homes burn by the wild fires of the last days in Attica, me and my family have decided to contribute to the cause of helping those who are in need. We are donating all the furniture of our home in Athens to families who have lost their homes and are trying to start over again. Please share this and feel free to contact my agent (@tassos_papa) for more details and in order our donation to be delivered to the right people. Our prayers and thoughts are with you. #PrayforGreece 🇬🇷🙏🏾

