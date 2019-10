Večeras je Noć veštica: Saznajte nešto ZANIMLJIVO o srednjovekovnim zombijima (foto)

View this post on Instagram

🦇HAPPY HALLOWEEN WITCHES🦇 —— 2 years ago I was a vampire for Halloween and to this day it’s still my fave! This was the last time I put in some effort for my Halloween costume. This year I plan on going as a tired Mom. Last year I went as a tired Mom. It’s a whole theme I have going now. . . . . . .#halloween #vampire #tbt #throwback #halloweencostume #spooky #halloweenmakeup #coloredcontacts #makeup #motd #redeye #iwanttosuckyourblood #bloodsucker #scarycostume #costumemakeup #vampress #bloody #scary #tiredmom #momcostume #halloween2019 #midwestblogger #stlblog #stlblogger