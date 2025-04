Ovaj zaboravljeni desert iz prošlog veka koštaće vas manje od 5 evra: Recept za viralnu pitu od vode

🥧💦 Great Depression Water Pie 💦🥧 I have been wanting to try this for a while. It tastes like a giant sugar cookie?! It turns into a custard-like consistency using only pantry staples Water Pie 1 unbaked pie crust 1 1/2 cups water 3 tbsps all-purpose flour 3/4 cup sugar 1 tsp vanilla (I did extra per usual lol) 5 tbsps unsalted butter, divided Preheat oven to 400°F. Line 9-inch pie pan with pie crust. Use fork to poke holes throughout bottom. Pour in water. Sprinkle flour and sugar all along the surface. Pour in vanilla then add slices butter scattered all over. Put pie pan on a baking sheet a transfer to preheated oven. Bake at 400°F for 25-30 minutes. Reduce heat to 325°F and bake additional 30 minutes. Allow to cool completely (3-4 hours) before slicing.

